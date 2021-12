Fire Meds has in my opinion the best flower and quality around Okalahoma. We used to search for Fire Med flower specifically around the area we live and when we found out they opened their very own dispensary only 20 minutes away, we decided to shop flower only with Fire Meds! Their customer service is incredible and make you feel like you’re part of the family. All their flower is beautiful and if you have any questions all you gotta do is ask! Keep up the awesome work guys, we will be coming back over and over!