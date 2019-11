wallsr on May 29, 2019

I have been coming to this awesome dispensary for nearly a year and I would recommend this place to anyone and everyone looking for a main shop to frequent. Here are my reasons why: -10/10 Customer service. I have only ever received kind, knowledgable and patient customer service from any and all staff. Everyone is warm, nice and welcoming. Great energy all around from every employee I've come into contact with. The management here is STELLAR! -10/10 Product. I have used many wax cartridges from here and no issues whatsoever. No leakage, no cracks, always pulls easily, great flavors, and great highs. Staff is very knowledgable about products as well! -In a discreet location with free available parking. I have never once had an issue finding parking. -Rewards program for cheaper bud! Give them a try, I love em!