Starting our careers in the medical field as travel nurses, we saw time and again, patients that were struggling with different diagnoses and using several medications with serious side effects to take care of the symptoms. We realized it was a no-brainer to continue our healthcare journey within the Recreational Cannabis industry in order to help people treat their ailments in better ways . Firelight and Co. was established officially February 2022. When you shop with Firelight and Co. you can take comfort in knowing our budtenders are educated in all aspects of cannabis. Our team is modeled after the idea that we want the best products for our customer’s needs and wants in their hands when they leave our dispensary. Our budtenders will listen to you and guide you through the purchasing process to make sure you’re satisfied with every Firelight and Co. purchase you make. We believe people deserve affordable and high-quality products that will produce the right effects for them. At Firelight we care about the community and local grows. You will find local Upper Michigan products, as well as craft products and products for people on a budget. We carry products for new users, seasoned tokers, and everyone in between. We carry flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, concentrates, topicals, tinctures, edibles, CBD products, and more! We are located on Co Rd. 480 in Marquette conveniently near the crossroads intersection and restaurant. Plenty of free parking is available. Serving anyone and everyone within Marquette County, including Marquette, Gwinn, Negaunee, Ishpeming, and more.