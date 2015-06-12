WConnoisseur10-28-80 on September 27, 2019

They're overall quality is really good as they have a lot of new Medical Strains just about every time when I go in. I really enjoy cooking & baking with The Decarbed Cooking Hash, as it relaxes me & helps me get some of the proper rest that I need. The only Complaint I have with FSCC is that I always weigh my Prerolls & Flower when I get them. They are not accurate with their 1 Gram Prerolls, as they have weighed .8 of a gram with the filter at times that weighs between .2 - .3 of a gram which brings the flower in the Preroll down to .5 or .6 of a gram. This is why I barely & rarely go there anymore. Because I'm not just paying for the Quality, but I'm paying for the Quantity too. They didn't replace the one that I weighed & took a photo of for them as proof. I also called & put in a formal complaint, as there hasn't been anything done about it. If they treated their Patients with the Patient - Pharmacy Confidentiality, they should be able to give me some Flower to replace the missing Flower from the Preroll/s that I've purchased. If other Patients would weigh their Products, they would be upset & mad also! I Pay For A Great Product Of Medicine For Myself At My Full Price & I Expect To Get All Of My Medicine, Not Just A Partial. Then Have To Go Purchase More Of The Medicine They Should've Replaced. FSCC Needs To Give Their Patients A Fair Shake Just Like Their Preroll Machine With The Patients Prerolls. I Know They Want The Patients To Be Happy & Continue To Go Back! But Since We've Been Getting Ripped Off By Them, They Should Start Making Their Prerolls Bigger For The Same Cost! This Is Why I Go Elsewhere For My Flower Now. If They Would Make Things Right, I Would Go Back More Often! Why Is It That Delaware Is A Tax Free State & We're Paying Some Of The Highest Prices For Our THC, CBD, Tinctures & Concentrates?