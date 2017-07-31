Follow
Five Zero Trees Astoria
(503) 741-3170
GREEN WEDNESDAY SALE!
Valid 11/27/2019 – 11/28/2019
40% off Buddies (except Pax Pods) 50% off Echo Electuary (Cartridges only) $1 Joints (limit 5 per person, while supplies last) $3 Sacred Herb Chapsticks (THC and CBD) $4 grams of Flower (Traphouse Kush, U-Dub, Mochalope)
Does not stack with other existing discounts.
Locals Wednesday!
All locals get 10% off their flower purchase all day!
Does not stack with existing discounts
C02 Tuesday!
15% off all cartridges!!
Does not stack with other existing discounts.
Therapeutic Thirsty Thursday!
20% off cannabis beverages and 20% off CBD Apothecary products!
Does not stack with existing discounts.
Munchie Mondays!!!
15% off edibles and 20% off Merch!!!
Does not stack with other existing discounts
Saturday Shatterday!
All hash oil options are 20% off
Does not stack with other existing discounts
Treat Yo Shelf Friday!
Ask your Budtender what our Treat Yo Shelf special is every Friday! We drop two strains down a whole shelf price!
Does not stack with existing discounts
10% Veteran Discount
Veteran's get a 10% discount on all regular price items, we offer this to both our medical patients and recreational customers.
Does not stack with other existing discounts