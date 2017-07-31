mrgman79 on July 10, 2019

I've toured all of the US and this by far is one of the best cannabis shops hands down. The decor is beautiful, with ample counter space to inspect and smell the wide variety of flowers. The staff all tend to go above and beyond with individual attention and tailored recommendations. I enjoy sharing the headspace I'm looking for and being toured through their selection. The flower selection over my last three years of visits has been consistently splendid. They also offer live rosin cartridges​ which is a nice bonus. Not enough can be said about this shop and the staff there. Kudos