mrgman79
I've toured all of the US and this by far is one of the best cannabis shops hands down. The decor is beautiful, with ample counter space to inspect and smell the wide variety of flowers. The staff all tend to go above and beyond with individual attention and tailored recommendations. I enjoy sharing the headspace I'm looking for and being toured through their selection. The flower selection over my last three years of visits has been consistently splendid. They also offer live rosin cartridges which is a nice bonus. Not enough can be said about this shop and the staff there. Kudos
@mrgman79Nothing gets us more excited than hearing that our customers had a positive experience! We appreciate you taking the time out of your day to leave us this awesome review! We will continue to try our best to provide the level of customer service described above! Thank you so much!