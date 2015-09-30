palletgrower
Great place to get bud.
4.6
10 reviews
Great prices for very high quality weed. Best I've found in the area. Atmosphere is clean and inviting. Staff was very professional.
The only place to find quality ice hash.
Thank you so much, we appreciate your review! Come back soon :)
Ashley was very helpful on explaining different strains and was supper sweet! They have high quality for 10 out the Door love it will be back
I recently purchased an eighth of Tj's mtf and when i got home i found a beetle inside one of my nugs. GROSS!!!! Also all of the eighths i bought were really dried out and brittle. You should be using moisture packs in your jars.
Went in yesterday Saturday the 13th and had the best conversation with a upbeat employee her name was Destiny. She was very helpful and full of information in helping me make my choice. I will definitely be going back and hoping to see her every time! Thanks and I'll be sending my friends an family as well.
Rwilson you're the best! We hope to see you back soon and bring those friends :)
Love this place. Staff is always wonderful, friendly, and helpful! Ashley was very nice during our last visit
Ashley is great! Thank you so much Ron, we hope to see you real soon!
Red and Raisa were great Very knowledgeable about the product and usage. Great staff great stuff!
Thank you so much Timpott! Red and Raisa are amazing! We pride ourselves on having knowledgeable staff and we are glad to have you as a customer!
Just moved to Oregon and I am pretty particular when it comes to anything but weed in particular (hahah) Ashley helped work with my pickiness and we found the exact bud I wanted
We enjoy having Ashley around, she has serious skills when it comes to customer service. We hope to see you soon and have a great day!!!
Come here all the time! Ashley was very helpful and friendly! :^)
Ashley is amazing!!! Thank you for thinking so as well, we love to hear the positive feedback. Thanks again for the love and we hope to see you soon.