Flavors Fine Cannabis
540.7 miles away
In-store purchasing only
MEDICAL ID REQUIREDYou need a medical ID to order from this menu.
49 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
Accessories
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
About this dispensary
Flavors Fine Cannabis
Our husband-wife duo is proud to supply folks in the Augusta, ME community with high-quality cannabis and CBD. Our cannabis is homegrown, and our products are made in small batches. Our friendly associates are educated on every strain and their benefits. You'll feel comfortable asking them about our products and their various uses.
Leafly member since 2023
Followers: 0
921 Eastern Avenue, Augusta, ME
License CGR26115
ATMcash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedical
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
12pm - 5pm
monday
10am - 6am
tuesday
10am - 6am
wednesday
10am - 6am
thursday
10am - 6am
friday
10am - 6am
saturday
10am - 6am
Photos of Flavors Fine Cannabis
Show all photos