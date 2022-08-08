Easily one of the best dispensaries I go to. Staff is always very friendly, the building is always very clean and professional. Would recommend to anybody looking for a different dispensary to try out.
Was next door at Shaman and decided to pop in. Glad I did. FLO reminded me of MA dispensaries with a more professional look, an in house police officer and separate exit. It’s a new facility and despite the construction noise, the service and variety were great. I’ll be back.
