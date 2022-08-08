Flo is a Native Woman Owned and operated business located on the Tonawanda Band of Senecas reservation. We are a family based business started in 1987 by my parents. We have evolved over the years including a gas station, native craft shop and Blazing Bear where you can find all your glass needs and grab n' go dispensary with the most popular pre rolls and budget friendly flower. Blazing Bear was our start as a dispensary. We quickly evolved to what is now Flo. Flo is a representation of the matriarch of our family. Strength, perseverance and survival. Its a represention of the flucutaions we all feel travelling through this life...inhale the good exhale the bad. Flo is a true dispensary experience with knowledgable budtenders to serve our customers. At Flo we aim to serve the best and safest quality products. We have huge variety of product ranging from cbd, delta, and flower to fit every budget. We aim to serve by providing a safe environment for every customer to explore cannibis products. We have products to serve every level, from those new to cannabis to those that are using to heal everyday. Recreational or medical use we are here for you.