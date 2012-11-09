Overpriced, Low Quality Medicine. I am a medical grower, I grow my own. The product this clinic provides is some of the lowest quality in NoCo. It is overpriced, and most of their buds taste of chemicals because of the nutrients still remaining from the growth cycle. The owner of this dispensary even refuses to use their product, yet sells it at $50 an 8th/ounce to patients in need. This business (shouldn't call it a clinic) capitalizes off of it's location. Being the only shop in town, of course they can get away with this shenanigans. Unfortunately, I had to go to Flower Power one day because I was in need of medicine. I acquired an ounce ~ 28 grams. First of all, it wasn't 28 grams, it was 27.3g. This is when I noticed there weren't many flowers (buds) of medicine. This place is called "Flower Power" so I'm not sure why I was provided with the leaves of the flower I intended on buying, but here's the deal. Out of my ~27g of medicine, 6 grams of it was unusable. This 6g mound of chlorophyl is useless...the type of product that cannot even be used for cooking. This is product that should have been thrown away, but here it is in my bag. I call nicely to ask for a swap-out, but it's a no-go. Apparently Flower Power does not feel responsible for it's product if it is from another grower. I am stuck here with 6 grams of a harsh substance that does not even resemble the smell of marijuana. If this review turns away one patient, I will feel that my refund has been given.