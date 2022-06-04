I had been wanting to stop in for a while and once I finally had the time it was wonderful! The shop has such a good vibe, there’s tons of books, board games, and other neat non-weed items. The flower was excellent I got the cannalope it was very pungent in a good way. I absolutely love the tins as well. If I have one critique I thought with the name flowers and herbs there would be smokeable herbs too like rose, red raspberry, or lavender and from what I could tell that was not something they had. Overall really loved it and I can’t wait to go back!