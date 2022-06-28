I just walked out and was happy and happy !! The bud tender on duty ( forgot name red hair with eye injury) is the best ! I am a medical patient and get overwhelmed at times with choices available! He is so sweet and really is on target with medical needs to match flower and edibles . I am end of life and was so happy to see him here when I come in. He is very kind and social . Keep up the good work thank you
Stay in touch
Get perks like local deals, new strain spotlights, and a free jar of CBD:THC gummies when you sign up ($49 value)!
By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Offer valid for new Leafly subscribers. Available to US residents only, valid only where legal.
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.