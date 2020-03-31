1369 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 698
Show All 199
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$200
Deals
*NEW*Happy hour EVERY DAY 8am-10am & 9pm-to close! Come say high!
25% off morning happy hour and 25% off evening!
No double discounts :)
*NEW*Happy hour EVERY DAY 8am-10am & 9pm-to close! Come say high!
25% off morning happy hour and 25% off evening!
No double discounts :)
All Products
Mental Glue by Burnwell
from Burnwell
___
THC
___
CBD
$100½ oz
In-store only
Gorilla Cookies by Falcanna
from Falcanna
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Do Si Dos by Heritage Group
from Heritage Group
___
THC
___
CBD
$22⅛ oz
In-store only
Orangeade by Seattle's Private Reserve
from Seattle's Private Reserve
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Albert Walker by Sticky Budz
from Sticky Budz
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Snoops Dream by Pioneer Nuggets
from Pioneer Nuggets
___
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
In-store only
Nypd by Rogue Raven
from Rogue Raven
23.76%
THC
0.09%
CBD
NYPD
Strain
$111 g
In-store only
G 13 by Rogue Raven
from Rogue Raven
20.59%
THC
0.09%
CBD
G 13
Strain
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Kaya's Dream by Rogue Raven
from Rogue Raven
___
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Glueberry OG by FIRE HOUSE PRODUCTIONS
from FIRE HOUSE PRODUCTIONS
___
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
In-store only
509 Kush by KLARITIE FARMS
from Klaritie Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Lemon Skunk by High End Farms
from High End Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Diesel Thai by Falcanna
from Falcanna
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Game Changer by KLARITIE FARMS
from Klaritie Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Jesus Og by Harmony Farms
from Harmony Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Dream N' Sour by Harmony Farms
from Harmony Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Stradivarius by Falcanna
from Falcanna
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Confidential Cheese by Harmony Farms
from Harmony Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$202 g
In-store only
Irene by Harmony Farms
from Harmony Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Harlequin CBD by Harmony Farms
from Harmony Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$202 g
In-store only
Strawberry OG by Harmony Farms
from Harmony Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
91' Royale by Seattle's Private Reserve
from Seattle's Private Reserve
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Birthday Cake by Blue Roots
from Blue Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
In-store only
Berry Bubba by SKY HIGH GARDENS
from Sky High Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Blue Rush Og by Green Rush
from Green Rush
26.1%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Blue Rush Og
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Shaved Monkey by Top Shelf
from Top Shelf
___
THC
___
CBD
$222 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Super Silver Haze by Sticky Budz
from Sticky Budz
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Dutch Treat by Top Shelf
from Top Shelf
___
THC
___
CBD
$222 g
In-store only
Deep Sea by Falcanna
from Falcanna
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Animal Cookies by FIRE HOUSE PRODUCTIONS
from FIRE HOUSE PRODUCTIONS
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Candy Jack by Burnwell
from Burnwell
21.4%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Ice Cream Cake by Subdued Excitement
from Subdued Excitement
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Punch Cake by Sticky Budz
from Sticky Budz
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Dj Short Blueberry by Heritage Group
from Heritage Group
___
THC
___
CBD
$22⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Fruity Pebbles by Heritage Group
from Heritage Group
___
THC
___
CBD
$22⅛ oz
In-store only
Turpee Slurpee by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Presidential Kush by 420 Gold
from 420 Gold
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Xj 13 by Cannagenesis
from Cannagenesis
23.68%
THC
0%
CBD
Xj 13
Strain
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Afghan Kush by Cannagenesis
from Cannagenesis
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Blueberry Cheesecake by Koulee Kush
from Koulee Kush
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 oz
In-store only
12345 ... 35