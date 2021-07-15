Fluent - Deerfield Beach
No Leafly online ordering
Purchases must be made in-store.
This store’s menu is not available
Stores with menus nearby
Searching for nearby stores…
About this dispensary
Fluent - Deerfield Beach
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 0
622 S Federal Highway, Deerfield Beach, FL
storefrontmedical
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
Closed
Closed
9am-8:30pm
9am-7pm
Photos of Fluent - Deerfield Beach
Show all photos