September 14, 2021
I love this spot. I've been 3 times now, and I feel bad for not knowing the first two people's names, but they were both super helpful. Franky took care of my order this time, and he was great, too. I love the edibles. They are the best in the program and it's not even close, imo. I loved the Gary Payton flower I picked up, too. It is great relief. You can't beat their first-time discount, and I've also received a free t-shirt in there another time. I am very happy to have them close by and can't wait to try more of their products.