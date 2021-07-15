Noa was made me feel relaxed and welcome right away. She knew exactly what was on the menu without having to look. I wanted sour diesel. That is my absolute favorite high. I asked her what forms they had for diesel today and she knew right away that they had it in flower, and that Supra was the cartridge sour diesel. I was impressed how she was able to tell me without even stopping to think. I then asked her how much my order would be with my 40% off welcome back discount and she even had that answer roll off her tongue no calculator necessary. Way to hire smart and product knowledgeable staff Fluent! She just won my loyalty from Coral Springs to Deerfield. Thanks for being so helpful and fast! I was in and out in less than 5 min