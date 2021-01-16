Excellent, friendly staff who are genuinely interested in helping you find exactly what you need. The product names were a little confusing (corporate, please just tell us the actual strains directly, it's easier to know what may work... more direct and efficient). I'm impressed with my experience, and excited to return to explore more products! (INCREDIBLE discounts, FLUENT really makes it easy to explore all their products, with ongoing deals.) Thanks Andy! I'll excited to try everything. You're an excellent listener, a true caregiver Spirit! 💚💨💚💨💚💨💚💨💚💨💚💨