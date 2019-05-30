Potbrownie89 on January 26, 2020

I really love Fluent’s products and have not felt the need to look elsewhere for my medicine. The staff is friendly from my experience. However, I find their products to be very expensive. I’ve been a customer for over a year and somehow have yet to earn enough loyalty points for a reward...something is not right with their point system. Also, they introduced an industry discount which is great, but I was told it is only for MMJ doctor office employees. It needs to be expanded to the entire industry. It doesn’t make sense to limit the discount to industry personnel who have higher incomes and not offer it to dispensary employees who are lower income. Please try to make your products more affordable.