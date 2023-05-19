Forage’s sister company, Telluride Bud Company, was founded in 2010, Telluride Bud Company began blazing a trail in the marijuana industry by providing the Telluride community with superior medical marijuana products, services and knowledge. On January 1, 2014 TBC became one of the first Retail Marijuana Dispensaries in the world. Telluride Bud Company continues to blaze a trail in the industry by providing cannabis products to recreational adult customers in both Telluride and Durango and now in Buena Vista as Forage.