Forbins Reserve "Home of Forbins Finest" Forbins Reserve and ForbinsFinest can be found under the same roof at 21 Metro Way Unit 8 in Barre, Vermont 05641. Look for the green door! Forbins Reserve is a adult recreational cannabis dispensary providing their clients with premium cannabis products and merchandise. Forbins Reserve is the home of ForbinsFinest Cultivation, a tier 3 Cultivation facility that prides themselves in providing a sustainable and highest quality product.