Forbins Reserve "Home of Forbins Finest" Forbins Reserve and ForbinsFinest can be found under the same roof at 21 Metro Way Unit 8 in Barre, Vermont 05641. Look for the green door! Forbins Reserve is a adult recreational cannabis dispensary providing their clients with premium cannabis products and merchandise. Forbins Reserve is the home of ForbinsFinest Cultivation, a tier 3 Cultivation facility that prides themselves in providing a sustainable and highest quality product.
21 Metro Way, Unit 8, Barre, VT
License RTLR0020-03
ATMcash acceptedstorefrontveteran discountrecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
Closed
monday
10am - 8pm
tuesday
10am - 8pm
wednesday
10am - 8pm
thursday
10am - 8pm
friday
10am - 8pm
saturday
10am - 8pm
