I’d love to recommend - the people and selections are amazing - but in the year 2023 these folks really need digital payments. An atm with a $3 fee is your only option in there. I’m an online shopper, going so far as to even do home delivery for prescription meds, so going into a place is an abnormal move for me anyways. Add in that they won’t get their payment system sorted out and I have to advise going elsewhere until that’s remedied.
First time coming to this dispensary and René, my Budtender, was AWESOME!! He showed me all the different products available! Some products I have never seen on the market at other dispensaries. I’m impressed! Loved all the available options for deli style service only available at this dispensary in the KC area. Pineapple Express 1g for $4!! They stack discounts and industry discounts! René also showed me the amazing products I can enter to win with a purchase of specific product. The Solid 7g shake: $20- raffle entry for decarb box/ butter machine! First dispensary I have found to carry Sour Diesel and it is gas!! 🔥 Sinse products are 30% off! I saved $45 on my purchase tonight! I will definitely be a returning customer! Highly recommend to check them out! 😎 Loved the layout and the cleanliness of the store!