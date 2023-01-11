First time coming to this dispensary and René, my Budtender, was AWESOME!! He showed me all the different products available! Some products I have never seen on the market at other dispensaries. I’m impressed! Loved all the available options for deli style service only available at this dispensary in the KC area. Pineapple Express 1g for $4!! They stack discounts and industry discounts! René also showed me the amazing products I can enter to win with a purchase of specific product. The Solid 7g shake: $20- raffle entry for decarb box/ butter machine! First dispensary I have found to carry Sour Diesel and it is gas!! 🔥 Sinse products are 30% off! I saved $45 on my purchase tonight! I will definitely be a returning customer! Highly recommend to check them out! 😎 Loved the layout and the cleanliness of the store!