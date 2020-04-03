Deals
At Fort Cannabis we believe that the wellness and safety of our patients and employees is paramount. In keeping with that belief, it is clear that we must do something to protect the entire community from the spread of the Covid-19 virus. We will be switching to online ordering only for the coming days. This can be done at FORTCANNABIS.COM. Once you place an order, we will pack it and send a text to notify you that your order is ready for pickup. PLEASE do not come to the dispensary until you have received that notification. If you have any symptoms of Covid-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, etc...) please do not come to the dispensary. You will be asked to leave for the safety of everyone else. Thank you all!
At Fort Cannabis we believe that the wellness and safety of our patients and employees is paramount. In keeping with that belief, it is clear that we must do something to protect the entire community from the spread of the Covid-19 virus. We will be switching to online ordering only for the coming days. This can be done at FORTCANNABIS.COM. Once you place an order, we will pack it and send a text to notify you that your order is ready for pickup. PLEASE do not come to the dispensary until you have received that notification. If you have any symptoms of Covid-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, etc...) please do not come to the dispensary. You will be asked to leave for the safety of everyone else. Thank you all!