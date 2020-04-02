64 products
All Products
Pie Crust Kief
from Grow West Cannabis Company
29.9%
THC
___
CBD
$261 g
Grapefruit Kush
from HMS
0.57%
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
+5 more sizes
frost boss
from SunMed Growers
17.7%
THC
___
CBD
$38⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
Northern Lights
from HMS
21.7%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
Sunshine # 4
from SunMed Growers
21.77%
THC
___
CBD
$47⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
Rythm Heal Terp Sap 2:1 AC/DC .5g
from RYTHM
22%
THC
44.1%
CBD
$39½ g
Vireo Applicator Red 19:1 (THC:CBD) 1g
from Vireo Health
81.4%
THC
4.2%
CBD
$791 g
MPX - Live Resin Grimmbabby .5g Cart
from MPX
67.7%
THC
___
CBD
$70½ g
MPX Biohazard LLR Cart .5g
from MPX
66.92%
THC
___
CBD
$70½ g
Bubblegum Skunk Kief 1g
from Nature's Heritage
24.8%
THC
___
CBD
$261 g
MPX Cherrygasm LLR Cart .5g
from MPX
71.96%
THC
___
CBD
$70½ g
Vireo 1937 Distillate Maui Jack Disposable 300mg
from Vireo Health
0.1%
THC
___
CBD
$350.3 g
SELECT Cartridge - CO2 Distillate Strawberry Diesel .5g
from Select
84.18%
THC
___
CBD
$53½ g
UKU RSO- Full Spectrum 1 GRAM
from UKU
64.7%
THC
___
CBD
$531 g
MPX Clementine LR Badder .5g
from MPX
59%
THC
___
CBD
$44½ g
Vireo Northern Lights Cart .5g
from Vireo Health
73.51%
THC
___
CBD
$44½ g
SELECT Cartridge - CO2 Distillate Grape Ape .5g
from Select
0.1%
THC
___
CBD
$53½ g
UKU Dropper - CO2 Distillate DO-SI-Do .5g
from UKU
77%
THC
___
CBD
$44½ g
SELECT Cartridge - CO2 Distillate Goji OG .5g
from Select
0.1%
THC
___
CBD
$53½ g
Nature's Heritage RSO 1ml
from Nature's Heritage
70.3%
THC
___
CBD
$531 g
UKU Dropper - CO2 Distillate Green Crack .5g
from UKU
81%
THC
___
CBD
$44½ g
UKU Dropper - CO2 Distillate OG Kush .5g
from UKU
78%
THC
___
CBD
$44½ g
MPX Biohazard Live Res Badder .5g
from MPX
81.73%
THC
___
CBD
$44½ g
Vireo 1937 Distillate White Widow Disposable 300mg
from Vireo Health
0.1%
THC
___
CBD
$350.3 g
Vireo Lambs Bread Cart .5g
from Vireo Health
72.04%
THC
3.59%
CBD
$44½ g
UKU Cartidge - CO2 Distillate King Louis III 1G
from UKU
0.1%
THC
___
CBD
$881 g
UKU Cartridge - CO2 Distillate Durban Poison .5g
from UKU
74%
THC
___
CBD
$53½ g
Nature's Heritage Citron cart .5 gram
from Nature's Heritage
71%
THC
0.2%
CBD
$43½ g
BG Skunk Sugar wax 1 gram
from Nature's Heritage
71%
THC
___
CBD
$611 g
UKUCartridge - CO2 Distilate Super Lemon Haze 1g
from UKU
0.1%
THC
___
CBD
$881 g
UKU Cartridge - CO2 Distilate Wedding Cake 1g
from UKU
0.1%
THC
___
CBD
$881 g
SELECT Cartridge - CO2 Distillate Cherry Pie .5g
from Select
83%
THC
___
CBD
$53½ g
SELECT Cartridge - CO2 Distillate Blueberry .5g
from Select
82%
THC
___
CBD
$53½ g
SELECT Cartridge - CO2 Distillate Pineapple Express .5g
from Select
0.1%
THC
___
CBD
$53½ g
Betty's Eddies Apple Pie 250mg
from Betty's Eddies
250mg
THC
___
CBD
$39each
4Way x Skunk
from SunMed Growers
12.62%
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
Grimm Dog
from SunMed Growers
16.61%
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
Sour Tangie
from SunMed Growers
12.5%
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
Strawberry Daiquiri
from SunMed Growers
18.02%
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
Locomotion
from SunMed Growers
13.7%
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
12