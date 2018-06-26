Repofun on September 12, 2019

I feel like this....guy at the front was cool...he signed me in. There's not much to look at ....the area is poorly lit...no led lights to examine bud with before purchase....nothing on display...and the guy behind the counter was acting like we were at a pawn shop looking at jewelery... can only show ya 1 thing at a time...I got white true og Xcookies and creme...so so put and I got 3 seeds... I write this to inform the business...but also customers...I prefer Starbucks in baltimore... I understand this is the only game if u live out near the damn... bring your glasses...u will need them