HCT56
I always enjoy my visit to 4 green fields as their customer service is excellent. My PSP today was Becca which made my visit extra nice. I got some lime killer by Curio that was 🔥as advertised.
4.7
10 reviews
Nicest people in the world, good deals and an awesome selection
Please change your hours on Leafly to reflect your posted store Hours, nothing like rushing to your store to try and make it before 8pm to find out that the latest you stay open till is 7pm posted on the door, not a good look for a customer who was unimpressed with the cart selection on my 1st visit.
Sorry for the confusion! We are actually open until 8pm M-Saturday as it lists online, the door just had not been updated- which it is now. Again, we apologize for the inconvenience and hope to see you again soon!
I love FGF!!! It’s my go to dispensary and if you hit it up on Whatever Wednesday and Flower Friday you can get incredible deals.
What amazing experience! These girls know their stuff one it comes to the medicinal properties from cannabis. Bekah and Stephanie will make your day! Thank you so much!
I feel like this....guy at the front was cool...he signed me in. There's not much to look at ....the area is poorly lit...no led lights to examine bud with before purchase....nothing on display...and the guy behind the counter was acting like we were at a pawn shop looking at jewelery... can only show ya 1 thing at a time...I got white true og Xcookies and creme...so so put and I got 3 seeds... I write this to inform the business...but also customers...I prefer Starbucks in baltimore... I understand this is the only game if u live out near the damn... bring your glasses...u will need them
Absolutely love the service you get at Four green Fields!!
Great first visit! The lady was very informative and helpful to find what would work best for me. They had great prices and daily deals. Definitely a place to check out. Check out their website for their full menu though.
First place I ever went to when I first got my information. Everyone is super helpful & patient!
Atmosphere is welcoming and calming. Their patient advocates are always super attentive, compassionate, and helpful. I ask a lot of questions as a new medical patient, and their staff is always patient and thorough. The only dispensary I've visited and only one I need.