One of the better dispensaries around. Good product, good prices, and great service. I just wish they opened earlier on Sundays
4.9
10 reviews
This was an amazing place good service great atmosphere just loved everything about it will be going here a lot more
These guys do amazing work, I really appreciate there service. Quality weed that really speaks to ya when smelled, and customer service that totally takes the edge off during a bad day. Truly recommend these guys! Cant wait to see what new stuff they bring in. check out the ounce specials! eighths starting at like 20 bucks or something, and quarters starting at just around 33 or so. (vague) memory, but enough to keep me coming back for more! I do business all over, and this is by for one of my favorite spots to hit up before anything! Keep up the good work guys
A friend had told me they have great bud and will mix and match your ounces. They stated they used to do that but stopped because it made it look like they were doing shady business. So if I want what my friend picked up, I'll need to throw them another $20. ROFL. Won't be back. Don't waste your time here
I had always driven by and just assumed they were a medical op. I finally stopped in today and was frustrated I hadn’t done it sooner. Living in Albany I had always just gone to OCC and maybe just became used to the boring interior but when I walked in it was the best combination of rustic/everything i didn’t know I wanted, from a 5 foot Indian to a signed football jersey and that’s just from what I remember. The product all looked good but I scored a cheap oz and left with a smile
Emma and Brandon Thank You! Wow! So I did some research before visiting this dispensary. I noticed there was no Menu on Leafly and my usual dispensary raised their prices!! —So this is what brought me to this dispensary!.. I wanted my wife to go in and check it out and she was very pleased!!!! To sum it up: Great Vibe,Friendly and Informative . Quality flower and preroll at amazing prices! We will see you again!!— This review fueled by their Amazing Triple OG Flower. :)
Excellent Flowers ! Great atmosphere ! The Owners are very cool and also have great CBDS oils +++++
by far the bees knees ,very good selection very nice bud tender well worth the beautiful drive out to them takes me ten min from my house. occasionally a little wait do to only one bud tender but the wait spent means quality service and she will gladly spend the same amount of time with you and your questions.defanantly best around
Great place and great people
Very cool place with awesome service, top notch meds and shop they have, definetly the most unique shops I've been too