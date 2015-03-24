Callsyouout on February 18, 2018

These guys do amazing work, I really appreciate there service. Quality weed that really speaks to ya when smelled, and customer service that totally takes the edge off during a bad day. Truly recommend these guys! Cant wait to see what new stuff they bring in. check out the ounce specials! eighths starting at like 20 bucks or something, and quarters starting at just around 33 or so. (vague) memory, but enough to keep me coming back for more! I do business all over, and this is by for one of my favorite spots to hit up before anything! Keep up the good work guys