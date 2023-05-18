Shop by category
FourTwenty Collections is a Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Safford AZ. located right on Highway 70. With something for everyone, we invite you in! Online ordering via Leafly and our website is available! Whether you pamper yourself with our luxury CBD-infused SkinCare line, indulge in our sweet THC-infused Medible line, try some of our top quality and well cured flower or sport some Fourtwenty Apparel, we invite you to enhance your self-care ritual with us. Allow yourself to glow inside and out, letting your inner God or Goddess shine. Daily Specials: Tuesday: FREE FourTwenty Flower Gram with any purchase over $75 Wednesday: Wax Wednesday - 15% off all concentrates & vapes Thursday: Therapeutic Thursday - 20% off FourTwenty CBD products Friday: Flower Friday - 15% off Select Strains Saturday: 15% off for all EAC students & $25 eighths (select strains)
10% off for all Veterans. We are so grateful for your service!
Must present documentation to receive the discount. Discount cannot be stacked with other discounts
10% off for ages 65+
discount cannot be stacked with other discounts
As we go through a small hiccup of Leafly showing all our flower options to be visible, please know we have 9 strains available to purchase! Full menu on our website!