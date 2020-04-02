282 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 405
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$600
All Products
* SALE * - Treasure Beach - 1/8th
from FRESH (200)
8.69%
THC
9.98%
CBD
Treasure Beach
Strain
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
* SALE * - HH - 1/8th
from FRESH (200)
5.39%
THC
12.75%
CBD
HH
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Flojo - 1/8th
from FRESH (200)
20.98%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Flojo
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Trustafarian - 1/8th
from FRESH (200)
25.15%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Trustafarian
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Tangcicle - 1/8th
from FRESH (200)
20.01%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Tangcicle
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Ozone Kush - 1/8ths
from FRESH (200)
18.64%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Ozone Kush
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
* SALE * - QT - 1/8th
from FRESH (200)
5.75%
THC
11.48%
CBD
QT
Strain
$353.54 grams
$353.54 grams
RSO - Trustafarian - 1g
from Columbia Care - Producer and Processor (300)
74.03%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Trustafarian
Strain
$951 gram
$951 gram
RSO - Leroy OG - 1g
from Columbia Care - Producer and Processor (300)
68.35%
THC
0.23%
CBD
Leroy OG
Strain
$951 gram
$951 gram
Tincture - Trustafarian - 15ml
from Columbia Care - Producer and Processor (300)
20.93%
THC
1.43%
CBD
Trustafarian
Strain
$600.3 gram
$600.3 gram
RSO - Tangcicle - 1g
from Columbia Care - Producer and Processor (300)
75.09%
THC
0.34%
CBD
Tangcicle
Strain
$951 gram
$951 gram
RSO - Flojo - 1g
from Columbia Care - Producer and Processor (300)
75.25%
THC
0.23%
CBD
Flojo
Strain
$951 gram
$951 gram
Guptilla - Pre Rolled Joint
from FRESH (200)
22.59%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Guptilla
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
Tangcicle - Pre Rolled Joint
from FRESH (200)
19.7%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Tangcicle
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
Flojo - Pre Rolled Joint
from FRESH (200)
18.13%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Flojo
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
Leroy OG - Pre Rolled Joint
from FRESH (200)
24.75%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Leroy OG
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
Trustafarian - Pre Rolled Joint
from FRESH (200)
24.27%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Trustafarian
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
* SALE * - HH - Pre Roll Joint
from FRESH (200)
7.35%
THC
18.58%
CBD
HH
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
Ozone Kush - Pre Rolled Joints
from FRESH (200)
18.64%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Ozone Kush
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
* SALE * - Flojo - Pre Roll Joint
from FRESH (200)
16.33%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Flojo
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
Smokebuddy - Original - Wood
from AFG Distribution
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
$20each
Marley Natural - Steam Roller - Smoked Glass
from Greenlane
___
THC
___
CBD
$54each
$54each
Smoke Odor Eliminator Candle - Jasmine Woods
from AFG Distribution
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
$10each
Marley Natural - Taster - Smoked Glass
from Greenlane
___
THC
___
CBD
$28each
$28each
Marley Natural - Steam Roller - Wood
from Greenlane
___
THC
___
CBD
$65each
$65each
Marley Natural - Taster - Wood
from Greenlane
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
$35each
Smoke Odor Eliminator Candle - Orange Crush
from AFG Distribution
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
$10each
Marley Natural - Large Tray - Wood
from Greenlane
___
THC
___
CBD
$78each
$78each
Marley Natural - Small Tray - Wood
from Greenlane
___
THC
___
CBD
$65each
$65each
Smoke Odor Eliminator Candle - Lavender Dreams
from AFG Distribution
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
$10each
Malin Goetz - Cannabis Candle
from Greenlane
___
THC
___
CBD
$66each
$66each
Malin Goetz - Leather Candle
from Greenlane
___
THC
___
CBD
$66each
$66each
Malin Goetz - Mojito Candle
from Greenlane
___
THC
___
CBD
$66each
$66each
Malin Goetz - Neroli Candle
from Greenlane
___
THC
___
CBD
$66each
$66each
Malin Goetz - Otto Candle
from Greenlane
___
THC
___
CBD
$66each
$66each
Davinci - Micro - Rust
from Greenlane
___
THC
___
CBD
$200each
$200each
Dr. Dabber - Aurora Kit
from Greenlane
___
THC
___
CBD
$100each
$100each
Dr. Dabber - Boost Kit
from Greenlane
___
THC
___
CBD
$160each
$160each
Dr. Dabber - Ghost Kit
from Greenlane
___
THC
___
CBD
$70each
$70each
Dr. Dabber - Switch
from Greenlane
___
THC
___
CBD
$400each
$400each
12345 ... 8