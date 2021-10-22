Fresh Karma strongly supports the rights of medical marijuana patients in the state of Missouri. We will work to educate and create community awareness on the benefits of medical marijuana. Our goal is a safe and understanding environment for those individuals using medicinal marijuana to improve their lives on the whole. -Veterans will receive 15% off their entire purchase. We thank you for your service! (DD-214 must be presented for discount) - Industry discount, 10% off your entire purchase. (Dispensary agent card required for discount) *No stacking Discounts*