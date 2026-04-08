Ratings and reviews of Fridley Dispensary
(2 reviews)
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5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
Reviews 1-2 of 2
s........7
Today
This store is an absolute gem! The ambiance, the staff, and the products are all top-notch. It’s definitely one of the best dispensaries in Minnesota that I’ve visited.
2........j
Today
This is by far the best dispensary I’ve visited. The staff is knowledgeable, welcoming, and genuinely cares about helping you find the right product. The store is clean, organized, and has a great selection of high-quality options. You can tell they take pride in what they do. Highly recommend to anyone looking for a top-tier experience.