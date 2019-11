micailaharrison on September 2, 2019

We went on a dispensary spree in Anaheim and this one topped them all!! From the professional ambiance to the helpfully staff, they give the whole proper experience. Selection is huge -- any kind of edible ; dozens of strains ; every concentrate you can imagine and much more. Hunter helped us right away and gave us amazing recommendations and helpful advice. He walked us through it all! We got what we wanted and more through exceptional customer service and thorough knowledge From Hawaii to California, MAHALO for this experience and we will return on future visits for sure!!!