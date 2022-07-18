I brought my wife with me since we are both patients and my bud tender was very helpful, but I forgot to bring cash so I was unable to purchase. This was fine because this dispensary isn't far from where we live so I planned on just coming back the next day. I walk over to my wife and she's looking irritated with her bud tender who's name is Rachel I believe. I ask her what's wrong and my wife says "I asked very nicely if she (Rachel) had any suggestions for migraines and she just shoved a tablet in my face like 'look it up for yourself'". ....... As good as BesaMe Wellness, Releaf, NatureMed & Greenlight are, there are too many options available to have to deal with bud tenders with attitudes so hopefully that lady can acquire some people skills asap or move to the back to do inventory or something. Seriously? WHO has a reason to be a jerk when you're working in a dispensary of all places? Exactly.