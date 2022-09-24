Shop by category
You recently viewed
Staff favorites
Flower
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Pre-rolls
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
About this dispensary
G-District Delivery
G-District Delivery is a New Mexico based full-service delivery courier and wholesale cannabis supplier. Founded by Marquis and Caleb, the Albuquerque company has found success by building lasting relationships in a rapidly changing industry. Place your order today with G-District. We will deliver right away! Call for further information or special orders.
Leafly member since 2022
In Store Hours (MT)
Photos of G-District Delivery
Deals at G-District Delivery
Flower Happy Hour 10% Off 4pm - 6pm
Flower products only