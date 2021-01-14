Ganja Guys of Alaska (GRAND OPENING 1/25!)
Free online ordering!
Pickup opens 9:30am
This store’s menu is not available
About this dispensary
Ganja Guys of Alaska (GRAND OPENING 1/25!)
Ganja Guys is a cannabis dispensary located in Anchorage, Alaska with a simple mission...supply the smoke. Our Anchorage dispensary features the best local marijuana flower, concentrates, edibles, CBD, vape cartridges, liquid marijuana drinks & more. Check out our online menu and place an order for pickup & don't forget to always spread love!
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 1
101 E. International Airport Rd., Anchorage, AK
License 24238
ATMstorefrontveteran discountmedicalrecreational
dispensary Hours (Alaska Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
9:30am-11:30pm
9:30am-11:30pm
9:30am-11:30pm
9:30am-11:30am
9:30am-12am
9:30am-12am
9:30am-11:30pm
Photos of Ganja Guys of Alaska (GRAND OPENING 1/25!)
Show all photos