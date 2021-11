Im mainly excited for the taco shop in the building. They have some great flower and pre rolls but what really got my attention is the fact that they have a taco shop in the same building that is going to be serving up beer and wine. So far, to my knowledge, there isn't another place like this in anchorage. I came here because I was on my way to my regular weed store and saw their sign. The atmosphere here is like no other, I'm gonna be coming back!