dispensary
Recreational
Garden State Botanicals (REC)
North Brunswick, New Jersey
187.6 miles away
118 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Garden State Botanicals (REC)
Leafly member since 2023
Followers: 0
1345 US-1, North Brunswick, NJ
License RE000751
ATMstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountrecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
11am - 5pm
monday
11am - 5pm
tuesday
11am - 5pm
wednesday
11am - 5pm
thursday
11am - 5pm
friday
11am - 5pm
saturday
11am - 5pm
Photos of Garden State Botanicals (REC)
Show all photos