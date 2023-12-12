Leafly

Shop legal, local weed.

Open
Garden State Botanicals (REC)
dispensary
Recreational

Garden State Botanicals (REC)

North BrunswickNew Jersey
187.6 miles away
Loading...

Deals

Order these limited-time deals for pickup (or delivery, where it's legal)!

Available today

30% Off all Press Edibles image
30% off
 
30% Off all Press Edibles
Available daily until 12/12
2 Runtz Muffin 3.5g for $85 image
2 for $85.00
 
2 Runtz Muffin 3.5g for $85
Available daily until 12/5
Free Fernway Sylus With any .5g Fernway Purchase image
95% off
 
Free Fernway Sylus With any .5g Fernway Purchase
Available daily until 12/31

Promotions

This dispensary isn’t sharing any promotions right now. Check back later!
Disclaimer

Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.

Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.