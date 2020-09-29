Garden Wonders, established in 2020, is an independently owned retail cannabis company that aims to provide guests with any cannabis related need they may have. We strive to provide our guests with unique strains and innovative opportunities to enjoy cannabis. By anticipating all of our guests needs, Garden Wonders will be the first choice for all levels of cannabis users. We want to provide the most sought-after cannabis products in the state. Our team of industry experts will keep you up to date on the latest innovations and trends in the cannabis industry. Enjoy an inviting atmosphere at our store located conveniently off of Route 146 in Millville.