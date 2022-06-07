Bay Area’s Premium Cannabis Dispensary We are a premium licensed cannabis dispensary that serves San Francisco, We strive to provide the highest quality of cannabis products for our medical and recreational customers. Gemme Verdi is a San Francisco born Cannabis Dispensary founded in 2022. The Bay Area is our home as much as it is yours. Hence, we feel all our customers are also our neighbors. Our goal is to establish solid relationships and become part of a community that we all can appreciate.