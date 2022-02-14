Here at Generation Health, we are committed to providing you with a boutique cannabis experience. Our associates are highly trained to help you navigate our tremendous inventory of flowers, extracts and edibles. We provide the best top quality shatters, waxes, oils, and infused products. Our concentrates have so many medicinal applications from alleviating symptoms like headaches, insomnia, and joint pain to increasing motivation, feeling uplifted, and more energetic. In this way, we believe we have something for everyone. So whether you are utilizing our products for medicinal purposes or you are just looking for some fun, we can help you find the right products for you. Regardless of if you’re a beginner, or a seasoned veteran, we guarantee that our products will leave you happy and content. We at Generation Health are also using our very own cutting edge methods to isolate specific Cannabinoids for specific medicinal benefits that they produce. In contrast we are also able to isolate the flavor cells, or Terpenes, that reside within the Cannabis oils and obtain the pure flavors of the extracts. Our concentrates have so many medicinal applications from alleviating symptoms like headaches, insomnia, and joint pain to increasing motivation, feeling uplifted, and more energetic. In this way, we believe we have something for everyone.