Kings4kings
Lol Bftrgnmnbfdef
3.8
7 reviews
Excellent
Placed an order for delivery, it accepted my address. Got a text that my order was canceled and their explanation was that it had to be delivered to a "residence", which it was going to be. When I asked them what the issue was, all of a sudden they don't deliver to my area at all.
Thank you so much for your order and we're so sorry you had a poor experience with us! Because of local and state laws, we are only allowed to deliver to a residence within the city of Portland. We're sorry about the confusion. While it is a residence, it is still outside of our delivery area. We hope you understand that we don't want to say no to our customers or shoo away a paying customer. There is a bill being considered that will allow us to deliver to neighboring cities if it passes. We hope that you will try us again when that happens or if you are ever in Portland!
Quick Delivery, Great Customer service! First order 15% off. Will be calling this my new home!
Thank you so much for the review! And welcome home! I heard there's no place quite like it :)
Came out to Portland for the weekend and this place hooked it up. Made the trip more enjoyable for sure! Thanks greenery. You’re the best!
Thank you for the review! We try to provide value to our customers. We are just glad we could help. Please check us out again when you are back in town!
Hands down my favorite delivery in Portland. Fast and responsive driver letting me know eta. The 15% off code (FIRST15) was the cherry on top.
Thank you so much for your review! We know there are a lot of choices out there and really appreciate your business. The cherry on top for us was that you enjoyed the experience!
fast delivery. good green.
Thank you so much for your review! We strive to be the fastest and have the best green!