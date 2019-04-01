Placed an order for delivery, it accepted my address. Got a text that my order was canceled and their explanation was that it had to be delivered to a "residence", which it was going to be. When I asked them what the issue was, all of a sudden they don't deliver to my area at all.

Dispensary said:

Thank you so much for your order and we're so sorry you had a poor experience with us! Because of local and state laws, we are only allowed to deliver to a residence within the city of Portland. We're sorry about the confusion. While it is a residence, it is still outside of our delivery area. We hope you understand that we don't want to say no to our customers or shoo away a paying customer. There is a bill being considered that will allow us to deliver to neighboring cities if it passes. We hope that you will try us again when that happens or if you are ever in Portland!