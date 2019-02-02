AlexSeshes
This my spot for exotic strains they have rare strains here that are legit and straight gas for all level smokers, glad they carry strains like Alien and Connected since most can’t get a hold
5.0
10 reviews
Literally the best dispensary I’ve ever received anything from! It was my first time using the delivery service and I’m glad I chose GetWeedLA. Delivery was prompt and the flowers and pre-rolls are great quality.
Super good product will deff be delivering from them again! cure gelato was bliss
high quality service and meds worth every cent and they was texting back fast an hour later I was medicated thanks getweed fire ass stizzy pods
worth writing a review Just found out about these guys & I can tell they are the real deal! Look no furthe, fire buds & awesome prices 💯🔥 most definitely returning:)
super danky stanky buds reminds me of san fransisco style all love and by real stoners you can they have real quality control there my 1
so sweet the cure company gelato tasted so freaking good like your favorite ice cream but weed get weed did my right and was at my door quickly stacy the driver had a warm smile positive vibes
damm they take care of tax and bring you fucking amazing I can't enough there stizzy carts just always hit better than so many others I tried and I'll buy again
top notch service quality products I will stay ordering from here I got high times type flowerz one hit quit nice white ash could taste strain more than flower trichs super thick and keep me mediating for hours George was a sweet heart driver 3 time using them had to leave a review
such a great place to buy meds from I have never seen such a good product menu that's actually exactly what they have 100% accurate and even better in person FTp here and make sure keep there number saved fresh flowers and no tax I'm hooked on them!