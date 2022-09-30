Gibbs Green Delivery Service Inc. is a family business that is owned and managed by Andrae Lark Sr & Katherine (Gibbs) Lark, MBA. The location chosen is owned by Michael Gibbs Sr. who owns and Manages Gibbs Auto Repair of Tulsa for over 35 years with his late Father Urel Gibbs. Together they have provided auto repair services to the community and have been a pillar in the volunteer and philanthropy area. The best lesson from both is integrity speaks volumes and your word carries miles.