This quickly became my go to dispensary. My orders and always top quality. The customer service reps are friendly and knowledgeable, make you feel great by often throwing in freebie like pre-rolls or sample products.
Literally absolutely no complaints. Deals are beyond amazing, the gas is some quality za (and I rarely get a high this strong), the customer service couldn’t be better in my eyes… the communication and response time was way better than I expected and they didn’t take 2 hours to deliver like other places. Overall 11/10 for my first experience.
