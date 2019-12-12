68 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 39
Show All 19
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$150
All Products
Alaskan Blackberry
from Last Frontier Joint Operations
19.59%
THC
0.26%
CBD
Blackberry
Strain
$181 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Raspberry Space Queen
from Last Frontier Joint Operations
19.55%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Marionberry Kush
Strain
$181 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Island Sweet Skunk
from Aurora Blaze
18.03%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Island Sweet Skunk
Strain
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Headband
from Aurora Blaze
23.22%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Headband
Strain
$181 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Gorilla
from Aurora Blaze
18.64%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Blue
Strain
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Frozen Tangerines
from Aurora Blaze
21.11%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Frozen Tangerines
Strain
$181 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Honey Banana
from Aurora Blaze
21.98%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Honey Bananas
Strain
$181 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Green Crack
from Northern Lights Cultivation 2
25.59%
THC
1.48%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$201 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Jack Herer
from Aurora Blaze
23.14%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$181 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Granddaddy Purple
from Fiberflite
18.38%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Ghost OG X Cherry Pie
from Last Frontier Joint Operations
20.69%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Ghost OG
Strain
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Blueberry Cookies
from Last Frontier Joint Operations
17.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Cookies
Strain
$181 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Express Kief 1g
from Parallel 64
43.91%
THC
0.13%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Raspberry Kush Kief 1g
from Parallel 64
48.85%
THC
0.17%
CBD
Raspberry Kush
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Jungle Cake Sugar Wax 1g
from AKO FARMS
79.02%
THC
2.04%
CBD
Jungle Cake
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Watermelon Sugar Wax 1g
from AKO FARMS
78.12%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Watermelon Zkittlez
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Strawberry Banana 1g Sugar Wax
from AKO FARMS
72.99%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Strawberry Banana
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Sundae Driver Sugar Wax
from AKO FARMS
68.62%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Sundae Driver
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Sour Al Sugar Wax
from AKO FARMS
84.46%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
GOOD Sativa Grape Gummies
from Good Cannabis
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$40pack of 10
In-store only
GOOD Sativa Grapefruit Gummies
from Good Cannabis
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$40pack of 10
In-store only
Vegan Oatmeal Cookies 2 Pack
from Baked Alaska
10mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$16pack of 2
In-store only
Vegan Oatmeal Cookie 5 Pack
from Baked Alaska
25mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$32pack of 5
In-store only
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Single
from Stoney Moose Kitchens
5mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$8each
In-store only
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie 2 Pack
from Stoney Moose Kitchens
10mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$14pack of 2
In-store only
Moose Chip Cookies 1 pack
from Stoney Moose Kitchens
10mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Moose Chip Cookies 2 pack
from Stoney Moose Kitchens
20mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$20pack of 2
In-store only
Classic Pot Brownie
from Stoney Moose Kitchens
10mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$14each
In-store only
Ganja Crisp
from Stoney Moose Kitchens
10mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$14each
In-store only
CBD Canna Caps
from Cold Creek Extracts
6.1mg
THC
53.82mg
CBD
Golden Lemon CBD
Strain
$25pack of 10
In-store only
Bourbon Cherry Vanilla Gummies
from Stoney Moose Kitchens
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$40pack of 10
In-store only
Citrus Cummies
from Stoney Moose Kitchens
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$40pack of 10
In-store only
Key Lime Gummies
from Stoney Moose Kitchens
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$40pack of 10
In-store only
Mango Chili Gummies
from Stoney Moose Kitchens
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$40pack of 10
In-store only
Headband .5g Pre-Roll
from Aurora Blaze
21.11%
THC
0%
CBD
Headband
Strain
$9each
In-store only
Green Crack 1g Pre-Roll
from Northern Lights Cultivation
26.67%
THC
1.05%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$16each
In-store only
Blue Cheese 1g Pre-Roll
from Northern Lights Cultivation 2
14.81%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Cheese
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Amnesia Trance 1g Pre-Roll
from Northern Lights Cultivation
20.79%
THC
1.53%
CBD
Amnesia
Strain
$14each
In-store only
Libby .5g Pre-Roll
from Fiberflite
16.62%
THC
0.31%
CBD
Libby
Strain
$7each
In-store only
Casey Cookies 1g Pre-Roll
from Northern Lights
18.93%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Casey Jones
Strain
$14each
In-store only
12