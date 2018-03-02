DarthVader907 on June 7, 2019

Horrible customer service. I recently called because I was wondering if they had a certain product (because their online menu is almost never up to date). The person who answered was extremely rude and I had to pry every answer I could get. She wouldn’t tell me prices, percentages, or even if they had certain products; I asked specifically about two items and she told me I HAD to come in. I used to really like this store and have spent a lot of money here but the person who answered was so rude and unprofessional that I will not be going back. I hope not giving me a couple answers was worth losing hundreds of dollars.