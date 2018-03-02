skippy501
Love this place! They have the best prices in town, personable staff and a fun apothecary style store. Definitely been my go to lately when too lazy to go downtown, haven't been disappointed yet!
Thank you for the kind words :)
4.4
7 reviews
Horrible customer service. I recently called because I was wondering if they had a certain product (because their online menu is almost never up to date). The person who answered was extremely rude and I had to pry every answer I could get. She wouldn’t tell me prices, percentages, or even if they had certain products; I asked specifically about two items and she told me I HAD to come in. I used to really like this store and have spent a lot of money here but the person who answered was so rude and unprofessional that I will not be going back. I hope not giving me a couple answers was worth losing hundreds of dollars.
Hello, we are very sorry for any misunderstanding on the phone. According to AMCO (Alcohol Marijuana Control Office) we have to be very careful with what information we give out because we can not confirm if the customer is of age over the phone. We are going to be updating our menu on here more frequently now so any questions you may have can be referenced here. If you'd be willing to give us another chance we would be happy to offer you 10% off your next purchase by simply showing us this review :)
convenient location.
Thank you for the kind words :)
Variety has improved greatly with excellent quality. Friendly support staff with smiles and great sense of humor.
Thank you for the kind words :)
Great location and great people.
Thank you for the kind words :)
The employees are so nice! Great selection of products and buds are available to view. The location is great! We will be back.
Thank you for the kind words :)
Best shop in Juneau hands down. Great menu, friendly staff and affordable prices. Everything Juneau needs.
Thank you for the kind words :)