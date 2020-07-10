gLeaf Rockville is a medical marijuana dispensary located in Rockville, Maryland and is dedicated to providing doctors and patients alike with every treatment option available to modern medicine, including medicinal cannabis. By connecting with state-certified physicians all across Maryland, gLeaf Rockville now offers medical marijuana through their convenient and safe state-accredited dispensary. Their group of board-backed doctors, pharmacists, nurse practitioners and others ensure that their Frederick patients’ needs aren’t just met, but exceeded. Further, gLeaf Rockville offers health consultations as well as patient counseling.