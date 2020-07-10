Brendah62
With covid 19 everything is messed up. Only curbside pickup, not advertised, no where cool to wait other than my vehicle. Everything I wanted was in stock. Big plus!!! Will be back after covid!!!
gLeaf Rockville is a medical marijuana dispensary located in Rockville, Maryland and is dedicated to providing doctors and patients alike with every treatment option available to modern medicine, including medicinal cannabis. By connecting with state-certified physicians all across Maryland, gLeaf Rockville now offers medical marijuana through their convenient and safe state-accredited dispensary. Their group of board-backed doctors, pharmacists, nurse practitioners and others ensure that their Frederick patients’ needs aren’t just met, but exceeded. Further, gLeaf Rockville offers health consultations as well as patient counseling.
This was my second time here and I really had no problems. The wait was a little long but other than that no complaints. I will be returning. I recommended someone because of your deals.
They LIE about their product. When they post “small bud and shake” what they really should be posting is “untrimmed with trim. After they correct their problem with me I’m NEVER coming here again. And to think. This was my FIRST visit