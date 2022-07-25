This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
About this dispensary
Gnomad Canna Co.
Controlling quality and building a brand that grows nothing less than premium, organic products with consumers in mind. All while helping each Gnomie live their best life, full of relaxation, relieve, creativity and fun.
GNOMAD LLC is New Mexico Cannabis Cup 1st place THC FLOWER Winner.
By far one of the nicest dispensaries in the State, custom artwork and nice music sets the atmosphere of this one apart from all others. They have big variety of flower especially compared to others in the SE region, and the staff was the most knowledgeable we've seen. This was a great stop and we will be back, Nice job folks we will be back
