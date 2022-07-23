By far one of the nicest dispensaries in the State, custom artwork and nice music sets the atmosphere of this one apart from all others. They have big variety of flower especially compared to others in the SE region, and the staff was the most knowledgeable we've seen. This was a great stop and we will be back, Nice job folks we will be back
