This is an awesome shop!! Great customer service! Employees go above and beyond to make sure you the best product! I love the Gnome theme what a great idea. This is definitely my go to shop in St. Helens,
Such a cute little shop, it gives “vacation in the mountains” type of vibe for me! Their products are nothing short of superior & the staff are so friendly and super informative! It was honestly such a treat, big thank you to the staff for being so lovely!
As a true Cannsisuor this place meets all of my expectations,and then some! Excellent, knowledgeable service given to each customer by their wonderful staff! Quality product at a comparable price. Plan on returning again an again!!