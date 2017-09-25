LowHangingBuds on September 10, 2019

I have been to this location probably around 10-15 times now. Figured I had found my new go to dispensary. Their top shelf is good quality, better prices than most dispensaries, and typically knowledgable and friendly staff. I called in this morning when they opened at 9 as I was on my way up, and had a question about what appeared to be a clear input error on one of their strains in their Leafly menu. Pretty rude employee. They had an Alien OG strain I was inquiring about, as it was showing 2 separate vendors for the strain in the same spot. It’s not like they had 2 Alien OGs listed separately with different test numbers and vendors listed. There was only 1 strain showing for it, yet they were showing multiple vendors... again, clearly appearing to merely be an input error on Leafly. It was also showing identical test numbers to a different strain (Chiesel) which was produced by 1 of the vendors showing for their Alien OG strain, so I figured someone probably accidentally put the test numbers and vendor for 1 of the strains, when it was meant for the other. I called for clarification and to let them know about their Leafly listing, and the guy wasn’t very helpful and seemed like he had a friendly type of “Go F yourself” attitude. He wouldn’t elaborate or agree that it was weird that both strains had IDENTICAL THC and CBD numbers and that it clearly looked like an error. He didn’t bother to double check the computers or anything to clarify. He just said what the numbers are, I pointed out that it seemed like an error, and all he said was “Ok thanks”. He had that “friendly but annoyed and thinks you’re acting out of line attitude”, even though I was very polite and wasn’t trying to be abrasive in any way, as I was a fan of this dispensary. After this, I think I’ll take my $200-$400/mo. recreational business to a new dispensary. This location does seem to lack in quantity. More often than not when I go there to pick up a zip, they are nearly out of at least one of the strains I want, even though it had only been on their menu for a few days. And beware of their SUPER CHEAP ounce/half ounce “deals”. They have some pretty low grade ‘70s grass/leaf type stuff that offers almost zero potency which you would have a hard time giving away, that they sell for like $20-$50 for a half oz or an oz.